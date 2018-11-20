Bellmont Promenade developer names Bach Homes as multi-family partner; public hearing set for Dec. 17

Legacy Development and its partners on the Bellmont Promenade project have named Bach Homes as the company that will build the multi-family portion of the Shawnee development.

Bach Homes, a Salt Lake City-based residential developer, will lead the residential portion of the project, which was the final missing piece to the mixed-use plan for Bellmont Promenade, which has seen a number of delays.

The Bellmont partners will present their updated preliminary development plan Dec. 17 in front of the Shawnee planning commission for re-approval. At the same time, they will request the city to rezone the property in the 16100-16300 blocks of West 66th Terrace from commercial highway to planned mixed use.

The planning commission had recommended approving Legacy’s original preliminary development plan and rezoning request over the summer. That request was set for council approval Aug. 27, but the Bellmont partners ended up withdrawing their request to approve the original preliminary development plan and rezoning as well as public financing for the project.

Since then, the Bellmont partners have been making changes per requests of neighboring residents who had concerns that the development was too close to their homes.

“We listened to the planning commission and neighbors and made changes to satisfy their concerns,” said Dave Claflin with Legacy Development. “We also needed the input from our Bach Homes to make sure these changes were viable for the multifamily component. Basically, the multi-family was moved farther east, and we increased the amount of setback around it. We actually exceeded the requested changes made by the neighbors to the south.”

The Bellmont partners had planned to present an updated mixed use plan during a public hearing in front of the Shawnee planning commission last night. However, city statutes require notification by mail be given to all owners of property within 200 feet of the project. Some affected property owners were left out, so the city will re-notify owners via mail before the Dec. 17 public hearing.