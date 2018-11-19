Updates from Johnson County Community College: Celebrating 50 years at JCCC

Some Enchanted Evening 2018, a black-tie event dedicated to recognition, celebration and inspiration, was a roaring success!

Raising funds for student scholarships

When we come together as a community, we are unstoppable. Some Enchanted Evening serves as a testament to this. With the support of our 750+ attendees, we raised a staggering $800,000 for student scholarships. Including these funds, the JCCC Foundation has raised more than $10 million for student scholarships in the 32-year history of this gala.

Scholarships make higher education not only accessible, but possible for many students. We’d like to thank everyone who has contributed their time, energy and/or funds to this effort. Together, we are building a brighter tomorrow.

Honoring our Johnson Countians of the Year

At Some Enchanted Evening, we celebrate our Johnson Countians of the Year. This year, we honored a very deserving duo: Drs. David and Mary Zamierowski. David, a retired plastic surgeon, and Mary, a PhD biochemist, have dedicated their retirement years to supporting healthcare education for future generations of skilled healthcare providers.

Local entities such as the Medical Mission Foundation, Rockhurst University, Shawnee Mission Health, the University of Kansas Medical Center and the University of Kansas Hospital have all benefitted from their leadership and support. This is in addition to their transformational involvement at JCCC for the last 15 years.

“The Zamierowskis are a brilliant and compassionate team,” said Dr. Joe Sopcich, JCCC president. “They served others throughout their medical careers and continue in retirement to have a profound impact in our region and around the globe.”

Celebrating 50 years of JCCC

We’re so excited to highlight our upcoming 50th anniversary celebration. This milestone is made possible by our students, faculty, staff, friends, neighbors and YOU.

In recognition of this achievement, we will hold events and activities focused on our students, campus and community throughout 2019. We’ll share updates on all we have planned when the new year gets underway. In the meantime, check out the 50th anniversary video we shared at Some Enchanted Evening. We promise you won’t be disappointed.

