Shawnee Mission soccer players named to All Sunflower teams, including defender and keeper of the year

SM West’s Nick Shipp is the 2018 All Sunflower Defender of the Year and SM South’s Wiley Kirk is the Goalkeeper of the Year.
Shipp and Kirk are the top two local honorees in this year’s All Sunflower boys soccer teams, announced last week. In addition to the players of the year, coaches from the 10 Sunflower League schools voted on First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention honorees. Shawnee Mission players who made the lists are:
SM East
- Charley Colby, First Team All Sunflower, senior defender
- Conor O’Toole, First Team All Sunflower, senior midfielder
- Caden Nicholson, Second Team All Sunflower, sophomore forward
- Zach Bass, Second Team All Sunflower, senior defender
- Eren Eksinar, Honorable Mention, senior forward
- TJ Libeer, Honorable Mention, junior midfielder
SM North
- Sam Cramer, First Team All Sunflower, senior defender
- William Baldwin, Second Team All Sunflower, senior midfielder
- Sam Goldman, Honorable Mention, senior forward
- Sergio Barajas, Honorable Mention, senior forward
- Dayton Moody, Honorable Mention, sophomore defender
SM Northwest
- Cole Slack, First Team All Sunflower, junior midfielder
- Tony Ramos, First Team All Sunflower, junior midfielder
- Henry Fears, First Team All Sunflower, senior forward
- Edy Alvarado, Second Team All Sunflower, senior midfielder
- Jacob Shreve, Second Team All Sunflower, senior goalkeeper
- Henry Tomasic, Second Team All Sunflower, senior defender
- Cameron Ferencz, Honorable Mention, junior midfielder
- Axel Marquez, Honorable Mention, junior midfielder
SM South
- Wiley Kirk, First Team All Sunflower, senior goalkeeper
- Omar Sanyang, Second Team All Sunflower, senior forward
- TJ Mikkelson, Honorable Mention, junior midfielder
- Luis Murillo, Honorable Mention, junior defender
- Gabriel Cisneros, Honorable Mention, sophomore midfielder
SM West
- Nick Shipp, First Team All Sunflower, senior defender
- Charlie Martin, First Team All Sunflower, senior midfielder
- Geze Melgar-Deras, Second Team All Sunflower, senior forward
- Eamon Dujakovich, Second Team All Sunflower, sophomore midfielder
- Michael Judy, Honorable Mention, senior forward
- Josh Homes, Honorable Mention, sophomore goalkeeper