Shawnee Mission soccer players named to All Sunflower teams, including defender and keeper of the year

SM West’s Nick Shipp is the 2018 All Sunflower Defender of the Year and SM South’s Wiley Kirk is the Goalkeeper of the Year.

Shipp and Kirk are the top two local honorees in this year’s All Sunflower boys soccer teams, announced last week. In addition to the players of the year, coaches from the 10 Sunflower League schools voted on First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention honorees. Shawnee Mission players who made the lists are:

SM East

Charley Colby, First Team All Sunflower, senior defender

Conor O’Toole, First Team All Sunflower, senior midfielder

Caden Nicholson, Second Team All Sunflower, sophomore forward

Zach Bass, Second Team All Sunflower, senior defender

Eren Eksinar, Honorable Mention, senior forward

TJ Libeer, Honorable Mention, junior midfielder

SM North

Sam Cramer, First Team All Sunflower, senior defender

William Baldwin, Second Team All Sunflower, senior midfielder

Sam Goldman, Honorable Mention, senior forward

Sergio Barajas, Honorable Mention, senior forward

Dayton Moody, Honorable Mention, sophomore defender

SM Northwest

Cole Slack, First Team All Sunflower, junior midfielder

Tony Ramos, First Team All Sunflower, junior midfielder

Henry Fears, First Team All Sunflower, senior forward

Edy Alvarado, Second Team All Sunflower, senior midfielder

Jacob Shreve, Second Team All Sunflower, senior goalkeeper

Henry Tomasic, Second Team All Sunflower, senior defender

Cameron Ferencz, Honorable Mention, junior midfielder

Axel Marquez, Honorable Mention, junior midfielder

SM South

Wiley Kirk, First Team All Sunflower, senior goalkeeper

Omar Sanyang, Second Team All Sunflower, senior forward

TJ Mikkelson, Honorable Mention, junior midfielder

Luis Murillo, Honorable Mention, junior defender

Gabriel Cisneros, Honorable Mention, sophomore midfielder

SM West