Rep. Yoder announces nominations for U.S. armed forces academies

Rep. Kevin Yoder’s office today released the list of 24 area high school students he will nominate to the U.S. armed forces academies — U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

To be considered for admission to the institutions, applicants must be nominated by their member of Congress.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to announce the nomination of 24 remarkable Kansans from the Third Congressional District to a United States Service Academy,” Rep. Yoder said. “Each man and woman nominated today represents distinguished character, scholarship, leadership, and service.”

The nominated students are:

United States Naval Academy – Annapolis, Maryland

Ryan Ingraham – Overland Park

Thomas Joyce – Prairie Village

Caleb Masters – Shawnee

Jacob Stenslie – Overland Park

Gage St. Pierre – Olathe

Alex Totta – Overland Park

Calvin Tran – Shawnee

Brock Weinstein – Overland Park

United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Brock Baker – Lenexa

Makensie Blum – Gardner

Lendel Brown – Overland Park

Chad Buzzell – Overland Park

Connor Chase – Olathe

JP Larson – Overland Park

Joseph Lee – Leawood

Ethan Marshall – Lenexa

Nick Moussa – Shawnee

Eric Olson – Leawood

Camden Schieffer – Leawood

Cooper Schram – Leawood

United States Military Academy – West Point, New York