Rep. Yoder announces nominations for U.S. armed forces academies

Rep. Kevin Yoder’s office today released the list of 24 area high school students he will nominate to the U.S. armed forces academies — U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.
To be considered for admission to the institutions, applicants must be nominated by their member of Congress.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to announce the nomination of 24 remarkable Kansans from the Third Congressional District to a United States Service Academy,” Rep. Yoder said. “Each man and woman nominated today represents distinguished character, scholarship, leadership, and service.”
The nominated students are:
United States Naval Academy – Annapolis, Maryland
- Ryan Ingraham – Overland Park
- Thomas Joyce – Prairie Village
- Caleb Masters – Shawnee
- Jacob Stenslie – Overland Park
- Gage St. Pierre – Olathe
- Alex Totta – Overland Park
- Calvin Tran – Shawnee
- Brock Weinstein – Overland Park
United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Brock Baker – Lenexa
- Makensie Blum – Gardner
- Lendel Brown – Overland Park
- Chad Buzzell – Overland Park
- Connor Chase – Olathe
- JP Larson – Overland Park
- Joseph Lee – Leawood
- Ethan Marshall – Lenexa
- Nick Moussa – Shawnee
- Eric Olson – Leawood
- Camden Schieffer – Leawood
- Cooper Schram – Leawood
United States Military Academy – West Point, New York
- Matt Ebenstein – Gardner Edgerton
- Brooke Thomas – Overland Park
- Ryan Williams – Shawnee
- James Wilson – Olathe