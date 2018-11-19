Indian Hills 8th grader collecting basketball gear to make sport accessible for those who can’t afford it

Indian Hill 8th grader Nolan Reuter has been playing basketball through the MOKAN Basketball Club for four years now.

And he says the experience has been transformative.

“The coaches don’t only teach you how to be a better basketball player but want you to be a better person. They focus on effort and attitude,” he said.

So when Reuter had to come up with an idea for his Eagle Scout project for Troop 284, he decided he wanted to find a way to give the opportunity to take part in the program to kids who might not be able to otherwise.

To that end, Reuter has organized an effort to collect donated basketball clothing and equipment for the past several weeks. He and a group of volunteers started by going door-to-door in the SM East area and dropping off flier asking for donations. From that effort, they collected $550, a dozen pairs of shoes, 15 balls, and a good deal of clothing. Now, Reuter is hoping more donors will step forward so he can double the amount of goods to deliver to MOKAN.

Between Nov. 26 and 30, local residents can drop off donations at Prairie Village City Hall, 7700 Mission Road. And anyone who would like to make a monetary donation can mail it to MOKAN Basketball Club c/o Nolan Reuter, PO Box 8744, Prairie Village, KS 66208.

“There are plenty of guys who don’t have positive role models at home but find it with this program,” he said. “I chose to do my Eagle Scout project for MOKAN basketball club because I’ve seen how much they help the high school players and it really makes a difference in their lives. Some of these guys are incredible basketball players and it’s pretty cool to think that their lives have taken a different path because of this program.”