Growth in business spurs Nabholz Construction’s move from Olathe to Lenexa

Nabholz Construction’s Olathe branch has moved to a new space in Lenexa.

Jon Pahl, president of the company’s Midwest region, said the relocation to 17300 W. 116th St. accommodates the company’s growing local footprint and operations. The move was official Nov. 12.

“We needed a larger facility to house all the people that we’ve been hiring lately — and needed to hire a bunch of people lately to accommodate the projects we’ve been winning,” Pahl said. “It’s been a fun run here lately.”

Nabholz Construction had roughly 30 to 35 people on staff when Pahl took over local operations six years ago; that number has since tripled to about 100.

The growing staff allows the company to handle all components of a construction project, from conceptualization to implementation — including tasks that are normally divvied out as sub-contract work, such as carpentry and electrical. The new Lenexa office also has a larger shop and warehouse space for in-house labor and equipment operations, and dedicated space for on-site training as well.

“All across the board, it’s been pretty healthy growth in every category,” Pahl said.

At the same time, the Lenexa office is also hiring more craftsmen.

Some of Nabholz’s active projects speak to its growth, including management over construction of a new high school in the Jefferson City Public School District in Missouri — a $142 million bond project — and remodeling of the school district’s existing high school.

Nabholz also won an Excellence in Construction award through the Heart of America chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. for the company’s recently completed project, a $23 million intensive care unit at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.