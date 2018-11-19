Briefly noted: Moody’s says Kansas economics improving; Lenexa firefighter facing Stage 4 cancer; PV council to discuss NDO tonight

Moody’s analysts point to positive indicators in statement on Kansas finances. A recently released revenue forecast that shows the state taking in more revenue that expected prompted rating service Moody’s to issue a “credit positive” statement about the state last week. “The state is enjoying the fastest rate of job growth it has seen in several years,” Moody’s analyst Matthew Butler told the Topeka Capital-Journal. [Moody’s draws attention to Kansas’ positive economic indicators — Topeka Capital-Journal]

Lenexa firefighter getting support from department as he faces Stage 4 cancer. Mike Wells, a 13-year veteran of the Lenexa Fire Department, was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. The community is organizing a fundraiser for him at St. Therese North Good Shepherd Hall on Dec. 8. [Lenexa firefighter facing terminal cancer with support of family, faith and fire crews — WDAF]

Prairie Village council to continue discussion on NDO tonight. The Prairie Village City Council tonight will continue discussion about a possible non-discrimination ordinance that would provide legal protections for LGBTQ individuals. The council meets tonight at 6 p.m.