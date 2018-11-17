Your Community: Resources for your job search



Searching for a new job? You’ve got energy and enthusiasm. That’s going to help you get through what can be a difficult, complex and potentially emotionally-draining process. But don’t worry, the Johnson County Library has your back. Your library card gives you advantages!

Short on experience? Software and tools? No worries. You have access to resources that can help you:

Explore career options

Find local jobs

Improve your resume, cover letter and interviewing skills

Find lists of books and other resources related to specific career topics

Learn popular computer software including Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft PowerPoint, Project and Word using interactive tutorials

Simply go to the Career Planning and Jobs page to access the resources that can help you find and land the job you’ve been dreaming of.

