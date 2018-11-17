Shoplifting suspects run over police officer’s foot at Prairie Village Macy’s

A police office attempting to stop suspects fleeing the scene of a felony shoplifting incident at Macy’s in Prairie Village had his foot run over by two young men driving away in a gray Pontiac.
Prairie Village Police issued the following release on the incident Friday night.
On November 16, 2018, at 8:10 p.m., undercover Officers with the Prairie Village Police Department were conducting surveillance at Macy’s 4000 W. 71 Street regarding several recent felony shoplifting cases. Officers observed four subjects enter the business and remove multiple items off of the clothes racks. The subjects fled from the business on foot with the clothes; however they failed to purchase the items. The officers attempted to contact all subjects as they fled out of the business. Two juvenile males were immediately apprehended while two subjects fled in a gray older model Pontiac. As the vehicle was fleeing the area, the rear passenger side tire drove over an officer’s foot. The officer sustained minor injuries during the incident. The two male juveniles are being charged with felony shoplifting through the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office (Juvenile Division).
If anyone has any further information regarding this crime, contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913/642-5151, or the TIPS Hotline, 816/474-8477.