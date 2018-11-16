More than a dozen Shawnee Mission students commit to college programs on National Signing Day

A group of talented student athletes attending Shawnee Mission schools this week committed to competing at the college level on National Signing Day.
Participants in Wednesday’s signings were:
SM East
- Zach Bass, Baker University soccer
- Griffin Fries, Marquette University lacrosse
- Destiny Ray, Pittsburg State University track and field
- Max Smith, Rockhurst University baseball
SM North
- Asher Molina, University of Kansas track and field
SM Northwest
- Mark Adamiak, Wichita State University baseball
- Joe Bultman, Wichita State University golf
- Hannah Black, Washburn University volleyball
- Hailey Coates, KCK Community College soccer
- Miranda Gipson, Midland University swimming
- Lauren Wolfe, Neosho County Community College softball
SM South
- Lexi House, Rockhurst University soccer
- Carolyn Schneck, William Jewell College soccer
- Savannah Hasker, Coffeyville Community College soccer
- Tess Conley, University of Wisconsin — River Falls soccer
- Katrina Sargent, KCK Community College soccer