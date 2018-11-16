More than a dozen Shawnee Mission students commit to college programs on National Signing Day

Jay Senter - November 16, 2018 9:04 am
Bella Musselman celebrated with teammates after signing to run track at Park University next year. Photo credit SMW Track and Field.

A group of talented student athletes attending Shawnee Mission schools this week committed to competing at the college level on National Signing Day.

Participants in Wednesday’s signings were:

SM East

  • Zach Bass, Baker University soccer
  • Griffin Fries, Marquette University lacrosse
  • Destiny Ray, Pittsburg State University track and field
  • Max Smith, Rockhurst University baseball

SM North

  • Asher Molina, University of Kansas track and field

SM Northwest

  • Mark Adamiak, Wichita State University baseball
  • Joe Bultman, Wichita State University golf
  • Hannah Black, Washburn University volleyball
  • Hailey Coates, KCK Community College soccer
  • Miranda Gipson, Midland University swimming
  • Lauren Wolfe, Neosho County Community College softball

SM South

  • Lexi House, Rockhurst University soccer
  • Carolyn Schneck, William Jewell College soccer
  • Savannah Hasker, Coffeyville Community College soccer
  • Tess Conley, University of Wisconsin — River Falls soccer
  • Katrina Sargent, KCK Community College soccer

