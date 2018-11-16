Briefly noted: PV police searching for burglary suspects who fled to KCMO; Shawnee council OKs rezoning for Reflection Living

Prairie Village police say they’re looking for suspect who fled vehicle after pursuit. Prairie Village police said law enforcement is still looking for the two men who appeared to be burglarizing a car in the 7600 block of Rainbow St. around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. An officer saw the men holding flashlights near a vehicle in a driveway. When the officer tried to stop them, the got into their car and fled “at a high rate of speed,” according to the department. Prairie Village police stopped the pursuit after the suspects drove at a high rate of speed into Kansas City, Mo. Authorities later found the suspect vehicle unoccupied at 75th and Pennsylvania. It had items taken during auto burglaries in it. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects should contact Prairie Village police at 913-642-5151

Shawnee council grants rezoning for Reflection Living. The Shawnee council Tuesday evening unanimously approved the planning commission’s recommendation to rezone a section of land in the 7100 block of Silverheel Street to make room for Reflection Living. The Wichita-based Home Care Plus organization’s preliminary plan is to build two group homes on a 3-acre lot.