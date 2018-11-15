Overland Park planning commission advances plans for new hotel at Mission Farms

Jay Senter - November 15, 2018 8:39 am

The Overland Park planning commission this week gave preliminary approval to plans that would bring a new hotel to Mission Farms West.

A development plan submitted by Midas Hospitality calls for the construction of a new five-story SpringHill Suites by Marriott on the land just west of the new building that houses St. Luke’s Primary Care Mission Farms.

The hotel would have 128 rooms. Here’s a rendering submitted to the planning commission for review:

There are a number of similar hotel operations along the I-435 corridor and along Metcalf Ave. to the west of the proposed Mission Farms site.

