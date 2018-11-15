Briefly noted: Vote certification for general election set for this afternoon

Vote certification set for 4 p.m. this afternoon at Election Office. The Johnson County Board of Canvassers will meet at 4 p.m. today to receive and certify the official final election results from the Johnson County Election Office. Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker on Wednesday recommended to the board that the results include 4,380 previously uncounted provisional ballots in their entirety and partially count 1,248 others. A few races are still close enough that they could be affected by the addition of the provisional ballots, including the race for the District 4 seat on the County Commission, where challenger Janeé Hanzlick leads incumbent Jason Osterhaus by 71 votes.
