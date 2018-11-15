Best Bets for the Weekend: Let the wild holiday rumpus begin

Julia Westhoff - November 15, 2018 11:00 am
Ice skaters at The Ice in Park Place, Leawood.

I swore I wasn’t going to start covering Christmas activities until after Thanksgiving, but the holiday fun will not be denied. Hey, at least Halloween is over, right?

  • Lenexa plays host to several fun weekend events:
    • Tonight is their monthly Sunflower Poetry Slam, hosted by Poet Jen Harris at the Lenexa Community Forum at City Hall.
    • Saturday you can support young artists at the Lenexa Public Market’s Kid Makers Holiday Market. Products include accessories, crochet stuffed animals, duct tape wallets, gnomes, ornaments and much more.
    • Sunday is the first of three Holiday Farmers Markets at the Lenexa Public Market. Grab some local cheese, wine or crafts to compliment your parties or give as gifts.
  • Friday marks the opening of The Ice at Park Place in Leawood. Might as well make the best of this cold weather and lace up those skates!
  • It’s tree lighting season and downtown Overland Park is pulling out all the stops. Join Carl Gerlach on Friday night for the Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy seeing Santa, going on a hayride and donating a variety of goods to the Heartstrings Community Foundation.

 

