Sponsored Post

Your Health: Keeping your heart healthy

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - November 14, 2018 10:00 am


Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but you can work to prevent it. Your diet, exercise, tobacco use and oral health can all affect your heart health. By keeping them in check, you can help to prevent heart disease.

Ammar Habib, Interventional Cardiologist with Shawnee Mission Health, recommends following 5 steps to prevent heart disease and reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke. Taking care of your heart helps you and your family. Make sure you live a long and happy life.

Find the 5 tips at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories