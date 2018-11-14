Briefly noted: Fairway’s Ellie Smart earns bronze in FINA High Diving World Cup in Abu Dhabi; Merriam restaurant owner facing prison time for back pay

Jay Senter - November 14, 2018 7:13 am
Ellie Smart (right) on the medal stand in Abu Dhabi. Photo courtesy Ellie Smart.

Local takes medal in international diving competition. Fairway native Ellie Smart, who started diving on the Red Bull cliff circuit last year, took third place in the 20-meter event at the FINA High Diving World Cup in Abu Dhabi. Smart secured the right to compete in next summer’s 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. [Smart earns bronze medal at FINA High Diving World Cup — USA Diving]

Merriam restaurant owner facing prison time for unpaid wages. Yon Lin, the president of China Garden Buffet Inc. in Merriam, is facing as much as 20 years in prison for failing to pay more than 50 employees a total of $709,539 in back wages. [Merriam restaurant owner pleads guilty in $709,539 back pay case — Kansas City Star]

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories