Developer pulls back on Brookridge planning commission items at last minute

It’s been a rough few weeks for the developer hoping to transform the Brookridge Country Club site at I-435 and Antioch in Overland Park into a $2 billion mixed-use project.

A month ago, the Overland Park city council dealt developer Curtin Property Company a major blow by rejecting a public financing request. And this week, Curtin pulled back a series four submittals that required planning commission approval at the last minute, saying that it needed more time to finalize the the plat, preliminary plan and development plan items that had been on on Monday’s planning commission agenda.

But attorney John Petersen, who is representing the company on the project, said the move to withdraw the items Monday should not been construed as a sign that the developer wasn’t moving forward with the plans.

“I also wanted to be clear, because it is a project that has some public note and some interest from the neighbors, this withdrawal does not mean that you will not see applications in regard to the development of Brookridge in the very near future,” Petersen told the planning commission.

The developer has requested continuances from the planning commission a number of the items. Some of the plat requests have been continued seven times already.

“A number of these continuances were due to the associated rezoning working its way through the system,” said Overland Park staff in a memo to the planning commission.