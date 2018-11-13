Your Mortgage: Thinking about the sacrifice

By Mike Miles

When I think of sacrifice and veterans, I typically think of things like time, family, and even life. What I don’t normally think of is their continued sacrifice … things like lost friends, missed opportunities to enter other forms of employment, possible career advancement (due to time served in service), change in personalities, change in family/spousal relationships, changes in addresses … etc.

Many of us are related to or are friends with veterans and probably expressed some sort of gratitude during the past two days in giving thanks to them. I spent some time thinking is saying “thank you” enough? Does it make my father feel appreciated? It’s quite possible that I will never fully understand the sacrifice.

Many of us civilians live our lives in a protective state. For example, we wake up, get our kids off to school, show up to work, return home from work, assist with homework/shuttle kids to activities, eat a warm meal and repeat several times a week. Most civilians don’t have to worry about being re-stationed, being activated into duty or dealing with seeing images (from active duty) that can’t be unseen. Thinking a few layers deeper than saying “thank you” … maybe I should be doing more to express my appreciation in celebrating our veterans and what they sacrifice. Some options include donating money to groups like Wounded Warrior, donating air miles to help them with travel, and donating time and money to veteran housing.

Fountain Mortgage initiated Fountain Gives Back in order to give back to our communities. One of the organizations we support is Veterans Community Project and have been fortunate to make sizeable donations to it.

As an added measure of appreciation to our veterans, Fountain Mortgage will waive the cost of an appraisal for any veteran that closes a loan with our company for the rest of this year; approximately a $450 value/savings. This gesture doesn’t have to be applied specifically to a VA loan, but I would encourage eligible borrowers to consider the benefits of a VA loan through Fountain Mortgage. Benefits include:

No down payment required

No mortgage insurance

Lower rates

Can be used in lieu of jumbo financing

Lower costs

While we can never truly know the level of sacrifice and cannot ever repay what we’ve been given, I hope that our veteran clients know that these small gestures come from truly grateful hearts.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268