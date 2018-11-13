Shawnee police say Mission man pulled trigger in apparent murder-suicide

Shawnee police today identified the man and woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide near Riverfront Park on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Courtney Bivins, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., and Joshua P. Mobley, 34, of Mission.

Police said Mobley shot and killed Bivins before turning the gun on himself.

Bivins and Mobley were close friends but were not in a domestic relationship, according to police.

Shawnee police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Frisbie Road in the western part of the city around 1 p.m. Sunday as part of a welfare check on an individual requested by the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Bivins and Mobley dead.

Bivins was a native of Kentucky who played college basketball at Western Kentucky University and Campbellsville University.