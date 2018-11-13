Lenexa closes first farmers market season with holiday market

Now that Lenexa has wrapped up its first farmers market season, the city is closing the year with its first holiday farmers market.

Jenny Doty, recreation supervisor who is coordinating the holiday farmers markets, said all of the vendors at the holiday farmers market are based within 250 miles of Lenexa. Many of Lenexa’s market vendors produce into the winter, so the holiday farmers market provides a space for them to continue selling, Doty added.

“A lot of them will have product year-round, especially if you’re a meat vendor or a cheese vendor; pecans are just coming into the market again,” Doty said. “We might not have certain produce items always available, but those farmers still need an opportunity to be able to sell their great products to the people that love them.”

All three dates for the holiday farmers markets will take place at Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane:

1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18

8 a.m. to noon Dec. 8

8 a.m. to noon Dec. 22

So far, 14 vendors have signed up to sell at the holiday farmers market. Doty said the market will also have music, perhaps live entertainment. Merchants at the Lenexa Public Market will also be open and serving during the markets. And visitors will also be able to make their own gift baskets and gift bags at a basket-making station on site.

In conjunction with the holiday farmers markets, Lenexa has free special event nights planned for women and children:

Sip, Mingle & Jingle: Women’s Night at the Public Market, 6-9 p.m., Nov. 16

Kid Makers Holiday Market at Lenexa Public Market, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nov. 17Throughout its regular season, Lenexa had 29 vendors. Doty said the city had a “great” first season for the city’s regular-season farmers market.

“We had a lot of amazing vendors, farmers, and we really appreciate all of them coming out and being a part of it,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of great customers, too, that have supported us the whole season.”

Lenexa staff is already in the planning stages for farmers market next year, Doty said, adding that she thinks that people, especially regular customers will enjoy the holiday farmers market as well.

“I have a feeling that people are going to enjoy seeing their farmers again,” she said. “They become friends with these people; they see them every week to get their food from them. Part of going to a farmers market is actually creating a relationship with the person that’s producing your food, and I think that’s the reason why a lot of people enjoy going to farmers markets. I think that people will be excited to get back to see some of their farmers before the holidays happen.”