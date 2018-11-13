Briefly noted: Roeland Park debuts new leaf pick up system

Roeland Park debuts new leaf pick up equipment. Roeland Park “So far so good” is how Roeland Park’s director of Public Works Jose Leon summarized the city’s new leaf pickup system, which kicked off last Monday. Roeland Park is breaking in its new leaf pickup truck which uses a mechanical arm to vacuum up leaves. The new system requires residents rake leaves to the back of their curb during the pickup dates for their area.
