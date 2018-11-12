Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming events

As a cornerstone of the Johnson County community and surrounding areas, JCCC strives to bring the best events, activities and performances to campus – all in an effort to educate and build connections with our neighbors, students, faculty and staff.

This month, our calendar is bursting with must-see artists, performers, speakers and more, and we want to keep you in the know. Here’s a taste of what’s in store:

Academic Theatre: “Bus Stop”

Our Department of Music, Theatre and Recording Arts presents “Bus Stop” by William Inge. Set in a roadside diner about 25 miles west of Kansas City, our talented students transform into a group of weary travelers seeking shelter from a snowstorm. Drama, friendship and romance will unfold. Catch one of the following performances:

Friday, Nov. 16: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17: 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18: 2 p.m.

Did we mention admission is free? No tickets or reservations are required, but seating is on a first come, first served basis. Thanks in advance for supporting our Theatre students!

Cook Right, Eat Right

In partnership with the University of Kansas Health System and the University of Kansas Medical Center, we’re hosting Cook Right, Eat Right. This series helps you understand how you can improve or maintain a healthy lifestyle through healthy eating. Our Nov. 14 session will focus on nutrition for brain health, and reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

This hour-and-a-half program will include a cooking demonstration, plus a health education presentation by a dietitian and a clinician. At the end of the program you will get to sample the prepared food and ask questions.

RSVP today!

Third Thursday: Visiting Artists Presentation

The Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art will host guest artists Kathy Liao and Harold Smith on Nov. 15 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the museum’s Hudson Auditorium.

Liao works in paint, printmaking and mixed media. Her approach is influenced by her experiences moving numerous times, being far from family and friends, and the impact of photographs and technology on how we experience our relationships and memories.

Smith is a multimedia artist whose work focuses on the American black experience. He is known for his dynamic expressionist figure paintings and the themes of music and current or historical events. Smith is also a filmmaker, editor, writer and activist championing the diverse contributions of black culture in the Kansas City community.

The program is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required.

Don’t Miss Out!

We constantly bring new and diverse programming to campus. Visit our events calendar and follow us on Twitter @JCCCtweet to stay up-to-date.