Police looking for man accused of taking puppy during car theft in Overland Park

A family is hoping the public can help reunite them with their Yorkshire terrier puppy after the dog was taken during the theft of a car at the QuickTrip on Roe Avenue at I-435 Nov. 3.

Overland Park police put out a notice today asking for information about the whereabouts of the dog, which is 3 months old. Police say the dog was inside a black Chrysler 200 when the car was stolen around 1 a.m. that day.

“A short time later Independence Police attempted to initiate a stop…on the stolen Chrysler, the the Chrysler failed to yield,” said Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy. “The stolen Chrysler was later found abandon[ed] near W 87th and Ford in Kansas City, Missouri with the Yorkie missing.”

The family says it will offer a $500 for her safe return.

Overland Park police ask anyone with information about the dog to contact them at 913-344-8724 or via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.