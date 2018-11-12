Overland Park woman dies after fire in home’s basement

UPDATE 9:37 A.M.: Overland Park fire officials announced this morning that the woman critically injured in last night’s fire has died. They have identified her at Leanora C. Marks, aged 67.

ORIGINAL STORY: An Overland Park woman is in critical condition after a fire at a home in the 7500 block of Kessler Lane Sunday night.

OP fire crews arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming from a split-level, single family home.

Firefighters worked to quell the flames on the upper level while others searched the home for people inside. They found a women in the basement who was unresponsive and pulled her out of the house. No one else was inside the house.

Emergency medical personnel took the woman to the hospital, where she was listed as in critical condition.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in about half an hour.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire started in the basement, though the bulk of damage to the structure occurred on the upper level. OPFD officials said fire damage was moderate, but that there was major smoke damage throughout the structure.

Video from the scene of the fire is embedded below: