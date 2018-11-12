Briefly noted: SM East football season comes to an end in quarterfinals; Shawnee police investigate suspected murder-suicide

SM East loses to Olathe North in state quarterfinals. SM East, the final Shawnee Mission school in competition in state high school football play, saw its season come to an end Friday with a 24-21 loss to Olathe North in the 6A quarterfinals. Blue Valley North, Derby and Manhattan have advance to the semi-finals along with Olathe North. The Lancers, who beat Olathe North during the regular season, finished the year at 8-3 under first year head coach Justin Hoover.

Shawnee police investigate suspected murder-suicide near Riverfront Park. Shawnee police said that a call from the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department to check on the welfare of an individual led to the discovery of two dead bodies. The deceased, who were found in the 5500 block of Frisbie Road in western Shawnee, were believed to be involved in a murder-suicide.