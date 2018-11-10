Your Community: Stock your home or school library



The Friends of Johnson County Library know your kids love to read. Stock your home or school library with bargains from the Big Fall Kids Book Sale. Thousands of gently-read books seek new home libraries for bedtime stories and rainy-day cuddling. Most items 50¢ – $2. Cash, Checks & Cards are accepted.

The Friends expect to sell more than 10,000 items. Funds raised support early literacy programs, collection purchases and staff professional development at Johnson County Library. The Friends annually contribute at least $50,000 to the Library. Friends membership is not required, but highly encouraged, to shop for great deals and support the Library.

The sale will be held at Central Resource Library, 9875 W 87th Street, Overland Park, KS. Ample free parking available.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 9 am – 7:30 pm

Friday, Nov. 16, 9 am – 5:30 pm

Saturday, Nov. 17, 9 am – 3 pm

All proceeds go to Friends of the Johnson County Library and feed back into purchasing new materials and sponsoring events.

