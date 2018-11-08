Looking to build up photo library for marketing uses, Roeland Park to host photo contest with prizes

With a brand new logo and marketing identity as well as a fresh website, Roeland Park is looking for authentic images capturing the spirit of the city. And it wants residents to pitch in.

In an effort to build up a library of professional-style photos of Roeland Park places and people, the city will promote a photography contest. Councilmembers this week signaled a general consensus in favor of the concept which will award 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Winning contest photos will be used in marketing, social media, and on the city’s website. Roeland Park will also hold an annual reception at City Hall’s George Schloegel Gallery to display select contest photos.

The plan was introduced by Mayor Mike Kelly.

“It’s an opportunity to get some wonderful photographs,” Kelly said. “But also to just have another opportunity to engage with the public.”

Councilors discussed awarding 1st place with a small cash prize or gift card and giving city-branded swag to the 2nd and 3rd place finishers.

According to a staff report submissions should “represent the quality of life that Roeland Park provides to its residents” and can include photos of people and activities, parks, landscapes, culture and art, and nature and animals.

Winners will be selected by an online public vote and a panel of judges consisting of arts committee representatives, members of the governing body, and city staff.

Roeland Park will release further contest details after the plan is finalized.