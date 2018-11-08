Briefly noted: Big margin in Johnson County key to Laura Kelly’s win for governor

Jay Senter - November 8, 2018 7:21 am
Gov. Jeff Colyer and Gov.-elect Laura Kelly met in the capitol Wednesday to discuss the transition of power. Photo credit Kansas Governor’s Office.

Johnson County voters account for almost all of margin in Kelly-Kobach race. Results in the governor’s race show Johnson County voters were key in selecting Democrat Laura Kelly for the state’s top office. Kelly’s statewide margin over Republican Kris Kobach was 45,991. Unofficial final results had Kelly at 489,337 statewide and Kobach with 443,346. Her margin in Johnson County alone was 43,153. Kelly won just nine of Kansas’s 105 counties — Johnson, Douglas, Wyandotte, Shawnee, Riley, Lyon, Harvey, Sedgwick and Crawford — but took every major population center in the state.

Kansas City, Mo., police have yet to release report on crash that killed SM South student. Kansas City, Mo., police have not released a report on the Oct. 21 crash that killed SM South senior Chandan Rajanna near Arrowhead Stadium. The department has yet to identify the off-duty officer who was driving the police department van involved in the fatal crash. [After KCPD van wreck kills Shawnee Mission South student, no police report released — Kansas City Star]

