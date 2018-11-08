Best Bets for the Weekend: Brunch with benefits and honoring our veterans

With the chilly weather and some exciting football to watch, some of us might be tempted to stay home and get cozy under a blanket. If you can resist that temptation there are lots of great local events happening.
- City Center Live presents Kansas City jazz ensemble The Natalie Bates Quartet presents a live performance and conversation about the inspirations behind their music. at the Community Forum auditorium located in the Lenexa City Hall.
- If your weekend plans usually include brunch, consider dining at Houlihan’s in Fairway, where 15% of sales will benefit the R Park Sculpture Project. Make sure to mention that you’re “Playing it Forward” when you get there.
I may have a house full of little girls, but I’m definitely our biggest fan of a classic tea party. If you can find a bonnet make sure to wear it for the Tea Party at the Mission event at Shawnee Indian Mission on Saturday.
- On Saturday evening head out to Care Beyond the Boulevard’s Fall Festival at the Fire Stables in Lenexa. This group provides healthcare and medical services to some of Kansas City’s homeless.
- And of course, Monday is Veteran’s Day. Although our coverage area does not include KC, MO, it’s worth making the trip over this weekend to witness the events at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. In commemoration of the centennial of the armistice of World War I (Nov. 11, 1918) the museum will be hosting special events throughout the weekend.