Sponsored Post

Your Health: Beat the Bloat

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - November 7, 2018 9:58 am


Bloating is the worst. You may feel uncomfortable, or your clothes might not fit as you expected. Luckily, there are good home remedies for bloating—things you can eat, drink, do and avoid to ease bloating.

MyHealthKC.com outlines 19 home remedies that fight bloat, from aiding digestion to reducing water retention. In short, increasing activity and fiber consumption can help get you and your digestion moving. If you experience chronic bloating, there may be a deeper issue, so consult your primary care physician.

MyHealthKC.com is your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Get our latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get our latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories