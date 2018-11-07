Briefly noted: With turnout through the roof in Johnson County, new voting system delivers

Election Office promise of “dazzlingly fast” reporting pans out. After the well-documented reporting snafus during the primary election, Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker promised “dazzlingly fast” results from the county’s new ExpressVote system on Tuesday. And it delivered. Despite turnout of 63 percent — fully 13 percent higher than the 2014 midterm elections — the Election Office was able to post its unofficial final tallies from 263,644 votes cast by 10:17 p.m. Errors with the ExpressVote’s reporting software delayed the results of the primary elections until the morning after the vote.
