Walz Tetrick moves to new office, redesigns space with modern twist

Walz Tetrick Advertising, has found a newer, more spacious and modern office space — but they didn’t have to leave the city of Mission. The company moved in August, and the staff is enjoying newer, larger and more modern office spaces, complete with hand-painted walls featuring encouraging mantras in a space on Johnson Drive.

Charlie Tetrick, president of Walz Tetrick, said the new office space is designed to encourage collaboration among staff working in a team environment.

“We do a lot of collaboration with, not only each other but with our clients in the space,” Tetrick said. “With our ongoing growth, we were bursting at the seams in our old space, so we set out to create an environment that maximizes collaboration and creativity.”

The agency had outgrown its former space of 18 years in the former NCAA headquarters, so staff decided to accompany the change of scenery with the new design and layout of office spaces. Plus, the 51-year-old company unveiled its new logo, which features a torch to “Ignite an Evolution.”

“We wanted people, once they entered the space, whether it was client prospects or current clients or visitors or employees, we wanted to come in and just be reminded of why we’re here,” said Jeff Chase, creative director, of the 32-foot-wide hand-painted mural in the lobby, which features the words “Ignite an Evolution” below an illustration of a flaming torch. The torch is also seen in the agency’s new logo.

“Our mission is to ignite an evolution; we’re an evolutionary marketing company,” Chase said. “We just believe that, as fast as things are changing for consumers and for agencies and advertisers, you really don’t have the option of just throwing out what you did before and starting from scratch. It has to go one step at a time.

“It means that we’re learning from the past, and we’re always advancing our cause forward on behalf of our clients.”

The new 14,000-square-foot space at 5201 Johnson Drive has a sweeping view of downtown Mission and the surrounding wooded neighborhoods. Its spacious appearance with glass doors and windows, plus wide open areas between and among the agency’s departments, affords staff and clients the opportunity to look inward in a more collaborative environment.

The change has allowed the business to grow its staff of 50 as well as more business opportunities in a “sleek, modern space,” Chase said. The new offices feature an open cafe and bar area and neighboring conference room, multiple small “collaboration” rooms, a media production studio, private phone booth and wellness room.

Senior leaders on the design team behind the new look include Charlie Tetrick, Jeff Chase, Angela Presnell, Tony Foster, Kelli Oestreich and hired design architect Michelle Lockman.