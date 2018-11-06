Mirror Inc. opens Lenexa outpatient facility with addiction treatment services

Mirror Inc., a substance addiction treatment organization, has opened an outpatient facility in Lenexa.

Tyson McQuay, regional director of Mirror Inc.’s Kansas City area facilities, said the Lenexa outpatient facility at 8645 Hauser Court is “quite a bit different” because it’s the only one in the area that offers adolescents as young as 12 years old the chance to work toward addiction recovery in groups.

Mirror Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing behavioral healthcare, prevention and wellness, and correctional re-entry services. The outpatient facility in Lenexa opened Sept. 4, and keeps weekday business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The move is a relocation of the outpatient office housed with Mirror Inc.’s residential treatment center in Shawnee. McQuay said the change allows even more counselors to work with clients on site.

“We were in Shawnee in a smaller space, and we have seen a very big increase in the amount of clients we’re able to serve because this is a bigger location,” McQuay said.

Madison Holland, administrative assistant, said clients can receive outpatient services in a variety of ways at the new facility, such as one-on-one meetings with counselors or in group sessions. The Lenexa office also expands the organization’s Johnson County footprint from its residential facility in Shawnee, Holland added.

“We are wanting to be able to expand a little bit just as far as to have more clients here,” Holland said. “It is a really nice facility; it’s way bigger than our other place. We’re just hoping to carry more groups just so that we can help more people.”

Another unique fact about the Lenexa facility: It is open to Mirror Inc. alumni who successfully completed the addiction treatment program.

“If they’re struggling and have a craving hit and need somewhere safe to go, and they can’t find a meeting to go to, they can stop by here,” McQuay said.

McQuay said he picked the new location because of its close proximity to Johnson County North Central Multi-Service Center at 12425 W. 87th St., across from the Lenexa Police Department. McQuay’s clients will be able to utilize both the center and the outpatient facility with more convenience.

After a Halloween party with clients and their families was a success, McQuay plans to open the facility to more events, such as an art show and auction this winter. In preparation for that, the facility has local art on display from Artists Helping the Homeless, a local nonprofit that supports the homeless population through artwork.