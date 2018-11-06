Celebrate the holidays in Ironwoods Park

The Leawood Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a holiday celebration with three fun events on December 8, 2018 in Ironwoods Park at 14701 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66224.

Breakfast with Santa

Come spend a morning with Santa inside the beautiful Lodge at Ironwoods Park. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes, sausage and fruit.

Don’t miss the chance to have your photo taken while you share your wish list with Jolly Ol’ St. Nick. Be sure to give Leawoody a hug too!

Breakfast with Santa offers your choice of two sessions the morning of December 8th. Advance reservations are required and registration is available online at www.leawood.org or by phone at 913-663-9154.

Holiday Traditions on the Prairie

The Historic Oxford Schoolhouse will offer a traditional holiday celebration of 100 years past. The one-room schoolhouse built in 1877 will host this open house style event from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Learn about holiday celebrations on the plains at the turn of the twentieth century. Enjoy refreshments, play games and make crafts based on the holidays of yesteryear. Help string popcorn and cranberries.

Join the costumed docents in decorating the tree and singing songs from the past. Old-time musician, Scott Klamm will play traditional American instruments including mountain dulcimer, Appalachian mouth bow, autoharp, guitar and mandolin.

Learn about historic field trip opportunities available throughout the year. Reservations are not requested for the Holiday Traditions event, just drop in.

Nature Center Open House

The Prairie Oak Nature Center will offer an open house style event from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. Reservations are not requested, just stop by.

Make a craft and enjoy refreshments. Visit the reptiles, amphibians, fish and other small animals. The staff will be on-hand to answer your nature questions.

It’s never too early to start making plans for spring overnights at the Ironwoods Cabins or adventures on the Challenge Course. Learn about nature programs and birthday parties available throughout the year.

We hope that you will get to know Ironwoods Park at one or all of these facilities during the annual holiday celebration on December 8th.