Briefly noted: Let us know about issues about the polls; Lancers advance to state football sectionals

Jay Senter - November 6, 2018 7:16 am

Let us know about issues at the polls. We’ll be keeping a close eye on how the voting process is going in Shawnee Mission today. If you experience any issues at the polls — questions about registration and photo ID, long lines, trouble with the new voting machines — give us a heads up so we can check it out. Email [email protected] or call/text 913-626-6273.

SM East football advances to sectionals with win over Olathe East. SM East’s football team is among the last eight standing in the state 6A bracket after their win over Olathe East on Friday. The Lancers now advance to sectionals, where they’ll host perennial Sunflower League power Olathe North at SM North District Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.

