2018 Election: How things shook out in the Shawnee Mission area races

Jay Senter - November 6, 2018 8:50 pm
Sharice Davids supporters react as word spread that NBC had called the election for the upstart Democrat. Photo by Leah Wankum.

The Johnson County Election Office has posted unofficial final results in a number of Shawnee Mission area races. Here’s where things stand:

Prairie Village Mayor

  • Eric Mikkelson defeats Serena Schermoly 64-30. He’ll replace sitting mayor Laura Wassmer in January.

Kansas House races

  • District 14: Republican Charlotte Esau, the wife of the current rep, appears to have narrowly defeated Democrat Angela Schweller.
  • District 16: Democratic incumbent Cindy Holscher has won a second term in office, beating Republican Sue Huff 58-41.
  • District 17: Republican incumbent Tom Cox has held onto his seat, fending off Democratic challenger Laura Smith-Everett 50-46. Libertarian Michael Kerner took 3 percent.
  • District 18: Democrat Cindy Neighbor holds on to her seat, beating Republican Eric Jenkins 53-46.
  • District 19: Republican Stephanie Sawyer Clayton held on to her seat, defeated Democratic challenger Stephen Wyatt 57-40.
  • District 20: Republican Jan Kessigner holds on to his seat, defeating Democrat Becky Barber 59-39.
  • District 23: Democrat Susan Ruiz unseats incumbent Republican Linda Gallagher 50-47.
  • District 25: Republican incumbent Melissa Rooker appears to have fallen to Democrat Rui Xu. The tally stands at 49.16 to 48.77 — one of the closest margins of the night. This could come down to provisional ballots.
  • District 29: Democrat Brett Parker held on to his seat, beating its prior occupant James Todd 55-41.
  • District 30: Democrat Brandon Woodard defeated Republican Wendy Bingesser 54-45.

Board of County Commissioners

  • County Chair Ed Eilert will serve a third term as he defeated challenger Trinette Waldrup 58-31
  • Becky Fast appears to have defeated incumbent Ron Shaffer 45-44 for the District 1.
  • Jason Osterhaus and Janee’ Hanzlick are in one of the closest races of the night in District 4, with just 22 votes separating them in a race with more than 40,000 cast. It’ll come down to provisional ballots — but Osterhaus has the lead with all precincts reporting.
  • Michael Ashcraft has held onto his seat by defeating LeEtta Felter in District 5 50-41.

 

