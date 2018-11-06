2018 Election: How things shook out in the Shawnee Mission area races

The Johnson County Election Office has posted unofficial final results in a number of Shawnee Mission area races. Here’s where things stand:
Prairie Village Mayor
- Eric Mikkelson defeats Serena Schermoly 64-30. He’ll replace sitting mayor Laura Wassmer in January.
Kansas House races
- District 14: Republican Charlotte Esau, the wife of the current rep, appears to have narrowly defeated Democrat Angela Schweller.
- District 16: Democratic incumbent Cindy Holscher has won a second term in office, beating Republican Sue Huff 58-41.
- District 17: Republican incumbent Tom Cox has held onto his seat, fending off Democratic challenger Laura Smith-Everett 50-46. Libertarian Michael Kerner took 3 percent.
- District 18: Democrat Cindy Neighbor holds on to her seat, beating Republican Eric Jenkins 53-46.
- District 19: Republican Stephanie Sawyer Clayton held on to her seat, defeated Democratic challenger Stephen Wyatt 57-40.
- District 20: Republican Jan Kessigner holds on to his seat, defeating Democrat Becky Barber 59-39.
- District 23: Democrat Susan Ruiz unseats incumbent Republican Linda Gallagher 50-47.
- District 25: Republican incumbent Melissa Rooker appears to have fallen to Democrat Rui Xu. The tally stands at 49.16 to 48.77 — one of the closest margins of the night. This could come down to provisional ballots.
- District 29: Democrat Brett Parker held on to his seat, beating its prior occupant James Todd 55-41.
- District 30: Democrat Brandon Woodard defeated Republican Wendy Bingesser 54-45.
Board of County Commissioners
- County Chair Ed Eilert will serve a third term as he defeated challenger Trinette Waldrup 58-31
- Becky Fast appears to have defeated incumbent Ron Shaffer 45-44 for the District 1.
- Jason Osterhaus and Janee’ Hanzlick are in one of the closest races of the night in District 4, with just 22 votes separating them in a race with more than 40,000 cast. It’ll come down to provisional ballots — but Osterhaus has the lead with all precincts reporting.
- Michael Ashcraft has held onto his seat by defeating LeEtta Felter in District 5 50-41.