Updates from Johnson County Community College: Free FAFSA completion event

At Johnson County Community College, we know education is an investment in the future. That’s why we strive to provide financial aid guidance and assistance to students from across the county and beyond.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, we are hosting a free FAFSA completion event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Regnier Center (first floor). A team of JCCC professionals will be on-site to help you complete your 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The best part? It should only take 30 minutes!

Ashley Jost, Financial Aid Coordinator, says, “Completing the FAFSA can be a seemingly complex process, but having assistance – at least the first time you do it – can make all the difference in the world. Many students finish and receive educational funding opportunities that they had no idea were available.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I bring?

Students should have their:

• 2017 tax return information including W2 forms

• FSA ID (Don’t have one? We will help you set it up!)

• Social Security card

• Driver’s license

• Parents’ 2017 tax information (for dependent students)

Yes! We want you to play a significant role in determining your financial future. It's key that you understand the impact of borrowing funds, as well as what receiving grants and scholarships entails.

I'm a dependent. Should my parents attend the event?

Yes! We strongly recommend that dependent students bring their parents or guardians.

Yes! We strongly recommend that dependent students bring their parents or guardians.

What if I have a complex family or financial circumstance?

Our Financial Aid team has experience navigating these situations and will be on-site to provide guidance.

Our Financial Aid team has experience navigating these situations and will be on-site to provide guidance.

What if I haven't decided where I will attend college?

Our goal is to serve the community – whether you will attend JCCC next year, another institution or remain undecided, we want to help you prepare for scholarship and priority deadlines, so you can maximize your potential eligibility. Please note: March 15 is the FAFSA priority deadline at JCCC.

There’s an app for that

New technology is facilitating the FAFSA process this year. Students and parents can complete the 2019–20 FAFSA using the myStudentAid app. It’s available in the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android).

Computers will be available for use at the event, but personal laptops are also welcome.

RSVP today!

Planning to attend our FAFSA assistance event? Don’t forget to RSVP.

If you can’t attend, we encourage you to a make a one-on-one appointment with a member of our Financial Aid team. We can be reached at 913-469-3840 or [email protected].