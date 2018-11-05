Sacred Leaf opens CBD oil shop in Shawnee

He had insomnia and anxiety, migraine headaches and depression. But after David Tindle started taking CBD oil, he overcame these struggles.

Six months later, Tindle now manages the newest of Sacred Leaf’s 15 dietary supplement shop locations nationwide. The new shop is located at 10960 W. 74th Terrace in Shawnee.

“I had the worst insomnia of anybody I’ve ever met in my life,” he said, adding that he typically only slept four or five hours every night since age 5, and sometimes didn’t sleep at all.

He tried melatonin, valerian root and zolpidem tartrate (Ambien is one brand name for this type of sleep-enhancing drug). He wants others with trouble sleeping to know how cannabidiol (CBD oil) has helped him overcome insomnia, so that perhaps they could find relief too.

“I feel like a lot of people struggle with just getting good sleep,” he said.

‘It was like I felt a weight drop off of me’

Tindle said he first tried vaping CBD oil two years ago, but it didn’t help him get better sleep at all. But then, a year and a half later, someone told him to drink CBD oil with water instead.

“Why does that make a difference? Well, he said it gets absorbed in your body differently,” Tindle said. “When you ingest it, when you actually drink it and take it in, it gets absorbed by your stomach and metabolized by your liver. Your liver activates your CB 1 and CB 2 receptors.”

He remembers drinking that first dose, and about 15 minutes after he took it, he felt different.

“It was like I felt a weight drop off of me,” Tindle said. “I felt like I got put into a flow state, and I remember feeling cognitively very clear and very sharp. I went home that night and probably had the best night’s sleep in my life.

“The next morning I jumped out of bed, and I was like, ‘Why do I feel like this?’ I felt happy and didn’t feel tired at all. My brain just felt alert.”

He felt so scientifically curious about CBD oil. And the person who showed him to ingest the supplement — Cyrus Riahi, one of the owners of Sacred Leaf — eventually asked him to manage the new store in Shawnee.

But about the store and what it offers

The store opened about a month ago and offers plant-based products for dietary supplements, including CBD oil as well as kratom, kava and kanna. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tindle said kratom, a plant native to southeast Asia that acts as a stimulant, can help people overcome addictions to opioids and pain pills. Kanna and kava are also good for relaxation, he added.

“I like to explain the science behind it, but I like people to try it themselves, and I want them to be in tune with their bodies and listen to how they feel, and if it works for them, fantastic,” Tindle said. “Everybody’s chemistry is different.”

Sacred Leaf makes publicly available its lab samples so customers can understand exactly what’s in each product when it’s bottled. Tindle also offers samples to customers when they visit the store. He said he feels strongly about Sacred Leaf’s mission because he believes it can help others.

“It so positively impacted my life; it’s something that’s very easy for me to talk about,” he said. “I feel really fortunate to be in the position that I’m in, that I can tell other people that may be suffering from the same thing that I was, having that feeling of hopelessness, as though there was no cure and fix for this. Maybe this could be the thing that helps them.”