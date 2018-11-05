Overland Park police called into investigate after student made threat at John Diemer Elementary Friday

Overland Park police were called to John Diemer Elementary School Friday afternoon to investigate a students’ threat to harm the school.

In a message sent to Diemer parents Sunday evening, principal Wendy Morris said that the student “had no means or intention to carry out the threat.”

David Smith, Shawnee Mission’s chief communications officer, confirmed that there is an additional police presence on site at the school this morning.

Here’s the full email parents received from Morris last night:

Dear John Diemer Parents,

I am writing to let you know about an incident that happened involving our school last week, and to let you know how we responded. Late in the day on Friday, a student made a threat to harm the school in front of other students. When we learned of the threat, we informed the Overland Park police department, who conducted an investigation. The investigation determined that the threat was made as an inappropriate response to a situation where the student felt angry and frustrated, and that the student had no means or intention to carry out the threat.

We appreciate the responsiveness of the Overland Park Police Department, and the support from the Shawnee Mission School District police department. It is important to know that we will take ANY threat to the safety of our students, staff or school seriously, and that any threat to the well-being of others will have significant consequences. School safety is too important to take any chances.

We also appreciate the individuals who let us know of the incident. Please take a few minutes to remind your child about the importance of school safety, and remind them: “If you see something, say something.” Together, we will continue to keep John Diemer a great place to learn and grow.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me at the office.

Sincerely,

Wendy Morris

Principal