Merriam police investigating second shooting in vicinity of King’s Cove Apartments in a month

Jay Senter - November 5, 2018 7:52 am

Merriam police are looking for details about what led to a shooting at the King’s Cove Apartment complex Saturday night that left two men injured.

The two men who sustained gunshot wounds are 18 and 24. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

It’s the second time in a month police had been called to a shooting in the vicinity of the complex. In mid-October, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area near 75th Street and Switzer. Officers responding to that call found bullet casings and property damaged by gunfire, but did not locate any victims.

Merriam investigators said they are still working to establish what happened on Saturday. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

