Briefly noted: SM East soccer comes up just short of trip to state title game; Yoder’s appearance at CPAC attracts attention

SM East soccer comes up just short of trip to title game after epic match against Manhattan. SM East’s boys soccer team wound up on the losing end of an epic battle in the state semi-finals against Manhattan on Friday, falling after four overtimes and 10 penalty kicks. The Lancers took third place in state by beating Derby 2-0 in the consolation game Saturday.

Yoder appears at rally co-organized by Family Research Council, which SPLC calls a hate group. In the final days of the campaign ahead of Tuesday’s vote, four-term incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder appeared at a CPAC 365 rally in Kansas City that was co-organized by the American Conservative Union and the Family Research Council Action. The appearance drew attention from some progressive activists because the Family Research Council has been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its anti-LGBT positions. Yoder’s Democratic opponent Sharice Davids is openly gay. [Yoder courts conservative vote in KC while trying to protect a district mad at Trump — Kansas City Star]