Your Community: Discover something new



If your To Be Read pile is getting low or you want to discover a new TV series, be sure to check out what the librarians at Johnson County Library have been reading, watching and listening to recently. Find recommendations covering nearly every genre and format at the Staff Picks Blog. You’re sure to discover something new that fits your tastes.

Here’s a glimpse of what you’ll find:

Gregg wrote about five new releases in fiction that you absolutely need to know about, including a novel about two lost souls on the run from the New Orleans mob post-JFK assassination, a romance about a marriage proposal at a baseball game that goes hysterically, horribly wrong, and a sci-fi action thriller about a woman who can do advanced mathematics in her head – and uses that ability to turn the tables on kidnappers and mercenaries.

Matt wrote about Silent Book Group that he created and currently moderates at the Groundhouse Coffee Shop in Gardner, Kansas. A silent book club is perfect for those among us who like the concept of talking about the books we’re reading, but don’t like the homework assignment feel of the traditional book group. You can read alone, together, even if it’s in a bustling coffee shop.

Josh wrote about what the staff at his library branch are reading, watching, and listening to. His branch, Lackman, has some of the sharpest readers in the library system, and you’ll be sure to come away will a pile of great books that will top your To Be Read stack.

Hebah recently attended Worldcon 76, one of the biggest sci-fi/fantasy conventions on the planet. She attended panels, talked to authors and artists, and met dozens of enthusiastic fans. If you’ve never been to a sci-fi convention, Hebah excellently describes the experience – and provides YouTube clips, too!

There are also written reviews of books they’ve liked, too: check out Kari’s review of a great Cold War spy thriller, and Dylan’s review of a novel featuring the Dark Lord of the Sith himself, Darth Vader. This and more can be found at the Staff Picks Blog.

