Ever wondered what the Johnson County Commission does? Check out this Per Aspera podcast

Johnson County voters will see at least one race — and maybe two — for members of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners when they go to cast their ballots this month.

So…what does the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners do, exactly?

Elizabeth Arnold of Stand Up Blue Valley recently put together a series of Per Aspera podcasts titled “WTF is On My Ballot?” She was kind enough to ask us on for a discussion of the county government — what functions it covers, how its operations relate to public schools and funding, and what’s covered in its $800 million-plus annual budget.

Give a listen!