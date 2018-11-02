Briefly noted: NEJC teams in state soccer semi-final action tonight; OP Chamber announces new head of policy

Three local teams competing in state soccer tournament. State soccer semi-final action gets underway tonight, and three local teams are alive with a shot at the state title. SM East will face top-seeded Manhattan at 5 p.m. tonight at the College Boulevard Activity Center in the 6A bracket. Kansas City Christian faces Buhler at 5 p.m. at Piper High School in the 4-3-2-1A bracket, and Bishop Miege faces Thomas More Prep-Marian High School at 7 p.m. at the same location.

Overland Park chamber announces new vice president of public policy. The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it has hired Kevin Walk to become its new Vice President of Public Policy and Advocacy. He will take over in the role from Tom Robinett, who is retiring this month. Prior to joining the chamber, Walker was Regional Vice President of Advocacy for the American Heart Association. “Kevin brings with him an outstanding combination of government relations experience as well as a background working for chambers of commerce,” said Tracey Osborne Oltjen, president of the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce. “Our Chamber is fortunate to have someone with such exceptional experience and qualifications join our team.”