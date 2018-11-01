SM East set to debut production of Medea Thursday

SM East’s theatre department is going back a ways for this fall’s play.

Students today will debut their production of Medea, a Greek tragedy widely considered the seminal work of the playwright Euripides.

Picking up where the legend of Jason and the Golden Fleece left off, the play tells the story of Jason and Madea and what happens after their love came to a bitter end.

“The theme and events of Medea—how far will we go for revenge, and the potential devastating consequences—are as relevant today as they were 5000 years ago,” said SM East theatre director Brian Cappello. “We have updated the setting and the costumes to make it more accessible, but the impact hasn’t dulled over time.”

The production has showing set at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Dan Zollars Auditorium at SM East, 7500 Mission Road. Tickets are $10 at the door, or free with an SM East student ID.

The cast includes: