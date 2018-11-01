Robbers in Halloween masks fire shots inside Leawood bank

Two robbers wearing hooded sweatshirts and Halloween masks entered the Wells Fargo bank branch at 103rd Street and State Line Road around 5:40 p.m. and fired shots prior to fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Leawood police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which investigates all bank robberies, say they are still searching for the suspects. Authorities say the robbers left the scene driving southbound on State Line Road in a black Nissan Altima or Mazda Protégé. Witnesses said the car had a white, yellow and blue rear license plate.

No one was injured in the robbery, but authorities confirmed that several shots were fired.

If you have any information about the robbery, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.