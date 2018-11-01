Kansas Ethics Commission investigating complaints regarding robo-calls in District 29 race

Jay Senter - November 1, 2018 2:00 pm
James Todd said his campaign has been in contact with the Kansas Ethics Commission regarding the complaints.

The Kansas Ethics Commission is investigating complaints regarding a series of robo-calls made on behalf of James Todd’s run for the District 29 seat in the Kansas House.

Todd, a Republican who held the seat before losing the 2016 election to Democrat Brett Parker, acknowledged today that he has been in contact with the commission regarding the issue. Under Kansas law, robo-calls must identify who they are paid for by at the beginning of the message. Three robo-calls fielded in the past several days have had the “paid for by” language at the end of the message. Here’s the audio from a call received by District 29 residents last Thursday:


One of the messages was apparently paid for by a political action committee working to generate support for Todd’s campaign, but did not come from the campaign itself. As for the calls that went out from his campaign, Todd said a vendor he hired to field the rob-calls had made the error of putting the paid-for by message at the end.

“I have never had an ethics complaint filed against my campaign so I am learning about the process as it moves forward,” he said. “ My campaign wants to comply with Kansas Ethics rules, the mistake was made by my vendor, they accept full responsibility, and efforts have been undertaken to ensure that it does not happen again.”

Under state statute, candidates whose campaigns violate election law can face a fine of up to $5,000 on a first offense. Subsequent violations can generate fines of $10,000 or $15,000.

