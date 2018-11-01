E-commerce retailer Turn5 opens Lenexa office

Turn5, a Pennsylvania-based e-commerce provider focused on aftermarket auto gear, is growing its footprint in the Midwest, starting with Lenexa.

Andrew Voudouris, co-founder of the company with his brother Steve Voudouris, said the new facility in Lenexa “rounds out” Turn5’s service area across the country.

“We’ve got two warehouses on the east coast, and we’ve got a fulfillment in Las Vegas, which services the west coast,” Voudouris said. “So the center of the country was really where we were eyeing.”

Turn5 celebrated its new space at Lenexa Logistics Centre North Building 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening Monday, Oct. 29. Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and Lenexa Mayor Michael Boehm gave remarks at the ceremony to more than 75 attendees, including elected officials, regional economic development leaders, local business executives, and the Voudouris brothers.

Besides its centralized location, which gives nearly 85 percent of Turn5’s customers two-day shipping, Lenexa also had space that was ready for use, and its close proximity to the company’s shipping partner was a plus as well, Voudouris added.

Lenexa was also attractive for its “Midwest charm,” although Voudouris said he didn’t want to play up stereotypes.

“It was funny, hearing everyone come back and saying the same thing, they kept saying: ‘People in Lenexa and people in Kansas are so nice! Everyone is so friendly,’” Voudouris said of his staff that had scouted the new location. “You never want to think that the stereotypes are true, that coming from the east coast, maybe we’re not as friendly as we think we are, but it was interesting that everyone came back with the same vibe.”

The new Lenexa center will serve as the company’s largest fulfillment operation, which offer aftermarket automotive products to the company’s clients nationwide, according to a company press release. Company staff estimated that the new operation, located in a 365,000 square-foot space, will create roughly 100 jobs over the next three years. Turn5 is still hiring for many of these positions.

“We’re really excited to hire a team out in Kansas and make it a part of the Turn5 culture,” Voudouris said.

The addition of Lenexa follows the company’s expansion to the west coast last year, according to the press release.

“Lenexa is the missing piece to the puzzle,” said Steve Voudouris, co-founder and CEO of Turn5. “With four centers up and running across the country, 85 percent of customers will be in a two-day delivery zone.”

The best part of Turn5’s new space for Andrew Voudouris is providing quality customer service for automobile enthusiasts who are passionate about their hobbies.

“I’d like to think our business is unique and exciting because we’re in a passion-driven industry, so we’re selling parts to people who modifying their cars as a hobby,” Voudouris said. “It makes our jobs a lot more fun.

“We want to be the best at what we do. Customer expectations have shifted to wanting to get products much faster, thanks to Amazon and other competitors out there. That’s what our goal is with Lenexa. We want to stay very competitive on that front.”

Turn5’s Lenexa office should be open by early to mid-November.