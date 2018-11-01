Briefly noted: New full-lunch-for-all policy goes into effect today in Shawnee Mission; Kansas City Christian, Bishop Miege soccer teams headed to state

New guaranteed full lunch policy goes into effect in Shawnee Mission today. The Shawnee Mission School District’s new policy that guarantees a full lunch for all students regardless of the balance in their school meal accounts goes into effect today. The move comes after the board approved shifting away from the previous practice, which gave students who didn’t have enough funds a toasted cheese sandwich and a milk instead of a full meal. You can find more information about the policy — and how the district will be working to collect unpaid balances at the end of the year – here.

Kansas City Christian, Bishop Miege soccer teams headed to state. The Kansas City Christian and Bishop Miege boys soccer team will play in the KSHSAA class 4-3-2-1A state semi-finals this Friday at Piper High School. KCC will face Buhler at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Miege will face Thomas More Prep at 7 p.m. The winners of those games will square off in the state title game Saturday at 2 p.m.