Best Bets for the Weekend: British Faire, Day of the Dead and Beauty and the Beast

If you or your kids are still riding a sugar high from Halloween, you’re in luck! There are lots of fun events this weekend to usher in the next season.
- Got a manuscript you’ve been working on? The Johnson County Library Writers Conference this weekend allows you to submit your work for live editing, receive a free author’s photo for your book jacket and network with other authors.
-
You don’t have to be a fan of the Great British Baking Show to appreciate the allure of tea and cakes. Anglophiles and others will enjoy music, dance, and shortbread at the Shawnee Civic Center on Saturday for the Annual British Faire and Tea put on by the Daughters of the British Empire in Kansas.
- Keeping with the teapot theme, my 3-year-old niece is beyond excited to see Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at Johnson County Community College’s Carlsen Center this weekend. It’s a tale as old as time, folks.
- Halloween is all well and good, but to me Dia de los Muertos is where it’s at. Central Avenue in KCK will celebrate Day of the Dead with a parade and an offering contest. Enjoy a bright and delicious festival to honor loved ones who have passed.